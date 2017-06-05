Body of decomposed man found in house; semi-conscious wife rushed to hospital

The body of a decomposed man and his semi-conscious wife- a nursery school teacher- were Monday evening found in their home at Ugani Park, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

Divisional Police Commander, Calvin Brutus said the dead man has been identified as Kevin Dawson and his wife, Cindy Dawson. Investigators were told that the man, who had been suffering from malaria and typhoid up to the time of his death, was last seen by neighbours on Friday.

Well-placed sources said colleagues of the Turkeyen Nursery School teacher went to her home Monday evening after she did not report for duty earlier in the day and repeated calls to her phone went unanswered.

There, according to the sources, they were greeted by a foul smell and opted to break and enter the building.

The Police Divisional Commander for East Demerara said her colleague forcibly entered the dwelling and discovered the partly decomposed body of Kevin on the ground and his unconscious wife lying on top of him

The teacher was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where her condition was listed as stable.

Neighbours are baffled at the motive of the occurrence, but Brutus said so far there was no sign of foul play.

Investigators were seen carrying away a television and a printer from the house.