Body of businessman found in his yard with gunshot wound

A man was found dead in his yard at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body, police confirmed.

He has been identified as sawmill owner, Cecil Persaud. Unconfirmed reports are that the man might have placed a gun in his mouth and shot himself.

Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner , Marlon Chapman would only confirm that investigators were at the scene where the body of a man was seen with a gunshot wound.