Two marijuana busts at Bartica ferry stelling

An unemployed woman and a man have been arrested in Region 7 in two separate marijuana busts in less than 24 hours.

The Guyana Police Force said at about 5PM Wednesday they acted on information and arrested a 21-year old unemployed woman of Parika, East Bank Essequibo after she was found in possession of 1.3 kilograms of cannabis in a taped parcel at the Bartica Stelling.

Meanwhile Thursday morning, a miner of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara was arrested with several taped parcels of compressed cannabis, weighing in excess of 1.2 kilograms.

The 35-year old man about 10:15hrs, minutes after he disembarked the Ferry at the Bartica Stelling.