Traffic disruption on East Bank Demerara road

Traffic on the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Demerara Public Road will be disrupted from Wednesday (May 31, 2017) to next week Wednesday (June 4) to “facilitate a pile driving exercise”, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure said.

Authorities said the traffic disruption would occur at the intersection between the Public Road and the Demerara Harbour Bridge road between 6 AM and 7:30 PM each day.

“Motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution and note all caution and directional signs in the area,” the Ministry of Public Infrastructure said.

Authorities said, “we sincerely regret any inconvenience this operation will cause.”