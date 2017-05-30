Taxi driver busted with cocaine, guns after threatening to kill wife- court hears

A man was busted with three guns, ammunition and 11 kilogrammes of cocaine after police were summoned to his home to probe a report that he had threatened to kill his wife, a City Magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday.

Taxi driver, 32-year old Trevor Rodriguez of 6 ‘J’ Duncan Street, Campbelville was charged with having in his possession 11.363 kilos of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking and for having one 9MM pistol, one Glock 9MM postol and one 1.357 Magnum revolver and matching rounds in his possession without being the holder of a firearm license. Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read to him by City Magistrate, Annette Singh.

Police arrested the taxi driver and his wife Amanda Rodriguez after three illegal firearms, matching rounds and 11.kg of cocaine were found at their home during a raid last week Friday.

According to court facts, Trevor Rodriguez is in the habit of threatening to kill his wife. On the day in question, he threatened to kill her with a gun at their Duncan Street home. The woman called a co-worker who came to her assistance and also took away the gun from the husband. Police were notified and conducted a search on the home where they found the cocaine and gun hidden in a 20 pound and 100 pound cylinder respectively. Both cylinders had false bottoms.

Trevor Rodriguez also faced four other charges, two each for making use of threatening language and threatening behaviour to his wife.