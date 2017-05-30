GYD$89 million Liliendaal bridge opens to vehicular traffic

The modern Liliendaal Bridge, which includes a pedestrian walkway, is now open to vehicular traffic after engineers from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure,Monday evening, completed construction works, one month ahead of the scheduled completion date.

In a release by that ministry, the Minister of Public Infrastructure, Mr. David Patterson said that while the initial deadline was June 2017, the Ministry was working towards an opening date of May 23, 2017. However, due to the inclement weather, the final touches were delayed.

Works to the tune of GYD$89 million, which saw the bridge converted to a pre-stressed concrete structure, commenced in March to prevent a collapse or any incidents after the bridge showed signs of imminent failure. One of the panels had become detached making the bridge unstable.

As the Government continues to place focus on infrastructural development across the country, Minister Patterson said that the Ministry will be working to upgrade other bridges along the railway embankment to a similar structure.