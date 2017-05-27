Illegal guns, ammo, marijuana seized; large Linden marijuana farm destroyed

Four persons, including a husband and wife, have been arrested in connection with separate seizures of guns, ammunition and marijuana.

More than 11 kilogrammes of marijuana and two handguns were allegedly found in the possession of three persons. The fourth person was arrested in relation to the discovery of a huge marijuana farm at WISROC, Linden.

The Guyana Police Force said, acting on intelligence, lawmen searched a house at Duncan Street, Campbellville between 6:30 and 9PM Saturday and found the following 11.4 kilogrammes of marijuana, ine .357 Taurus Magnum Revolver and six live matching rounds, and two 9MM pistols and thirty-six live .45 rounds.

“A thirty-two year old male and his thirty-one year old spouse have been taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation,” the Guyana Police Force said.

At WISROC, Linden, police said they burnt several acres of cultivated cannabis with an estimated 5,300 plants ranging in height of 6 inches to 5 feet and two make-shift camps.

That drug eradication exercise was conducted betwewn 4:30 pm and 6pm Friday.

The lawmen said a 20-year old man from South Ruimveldt has been arrested.

Police in Lethem said a resident of that southern Guyana town was arrested Friday night on the Takatu Bridge with 70 grammes of marijuana

The police force alleged that at about 8PM, the 39-year old suspect,who was walking on the bridge, on seeing the police, quickly dropped a bag, which was retrieved and found to contain the illegal substance.