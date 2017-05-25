Internet Radio

Higher oil prices not necessarily good for Guyana- US Professor

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Business, News May 25, 2017 9 Comments

Professor at the University of California San Diego School of Global Policy, David Victor

Lower oil prices may be to the advantage of Guyana which expects to pump first oil by 2020 because  high prices for the ‘black gold’ may trigger corruption by politicians, a University of California, San Diego Professor said Wednesday.

“The higher the oil prices and the more the revenues that flow into the country, the greater the risk that politics in the whole country becomes reorganized around grabbing that money for corrupt purposes rather than using it for development,”  Professor at the UCSD’s School of Global Policy, David Victor told Demerara Waves Online News.

He said there are studies that have shown that this happens in countries during high oil prices. The price of oil is currently just over US$50 per barrel, down from more than US$100 several years ago. Some experts predict that the price may be around US$80 in 2020.

He recommended moving the money “offshore”  into a Sovereign Wealth Fund that would spend the money on infrastructure over a long time rather than putting the money into the National Budget.

Delegates at the 16th La Jolla Energy Conference held by the Institute of the Americas at the University of California, San Diego.

Since ExxonMobil’s discovery of close to 2 billion barrels of oil offshore Guyana, the country has been laying the groundwork for the establishment of a Sovereign Wealth Fund, a petroleum commission and a national oil company.

Earlier during a session at the 16th La Jolla Energy Conference, Professor Victor said Guyana’s energy revenue management would be “helped by persistently low oil prices” backed up by discipline.

The United States (US) has been urging Guyana to spend some of its expected oil revenues on the improvement of health, education and infrastructure among other areas.

Several Guyanese media practitioners are in California attending the La Jolla Energy Conference run by the UCSD’s Institute of Americas.

  • rs dasai

    My thoughts exactly. Now let David use his ‘sling shot’ to get Goliath (?) to reduce oil to $1 per barrell which if good for Guyana, is better for the Oilers. NO?

    • Col123

      Only those folks are not corrupt!.. so they keep upping the price at the pumps!

    • shovid

      RROOLLIINN

  • Col123

    Typical white folks mindset about we black folks!… very suggestive that we can’t handle money… or use our brain to make money!…, well, in fairness, he should have noted who like nuff nuff money, like those who hook up with our athletes…

    • Charles Selman

      When last I contributed to this blog on the issue of oil corrupting politicians, DW did not carry it. So I am trying again.
      We will get what Exxon wants us to get. We will talk tough but a few millions here and a few millions there will quickly shut us up. The African continent is prime example of how oil imposes a burden on the masses in preference for the few. Then coup and counter-coup.
      Between now and 2020 the oil dynamics will change. If research on research on other sources of energy proves successful, oil will remain in the $50: per barrel range, which negates a refinery. So, our product will be crude which will qualify for a lower price.
      In the above scenario, we will be marginally better.
      Do we have the political/economic fortitude and willingness to see Guyana through it all? I doubt it.
      Our leaders do not have the people of Guyana first. They have their individual interests first, second and last.
      Whichever way, oil will put us in deeper sh..! Look at Venezuela.
      Selman

      • Col123

        Have some faith bro… with the shutdown of sugar and challenges with rice, it is easy to see Guyana isolated economically. This economic isolation will move us towards a village economy and will further drive migration. We will lose more of our professionals elsewhere. Granger gave clarity to his vision when he preached about and pushed village economic concepts. Guyana will remain a poor devastated and exploited country for the majority.

  • shovid

    WHAT UTTER BULLSHYTE!! HAVE YOU SMELT WHAT YOU SELLING VICTOR!!??

  • powerplayer

    I hope this Guy only got a visa for the conference Somebody told this guy Guyanese love professors and experts.

    Now whoever brought this pleb ought to take a trip to the falls with him. What a shame. What a pleasant group of listeners.

    Please have his blood and urine tested.

  • Storme

    Chase those crazy bald heads. Seems to be a supremacist.

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2017 | Website developed by GxMedia.