Corentyne miner beaten to death over missing raw gold; Linden miner arrested

Guyanese police were Tuesday investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Phillip Cort, 53, a miner of 32 Queen Street, Courtland, Corentyne, Berbice.

Investigators sais his body was found in his tent at Armu Falls Top Landing, Cuyuni, Region 7 about 06:00hrs on Monday, April 03, 2017 with multiple marks of violence.

Investigations have so far revealed that about 15:00hrs on Sunday, April 02, 2017, Cort had an altercation with a male suspect, who is also said to be a miner, over some missing raw gold, during which process he was allegedly beaten by the suspect and subsequently died, police said in a statement

The body is presently at the Bartica Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.