Fishing boat explodes, one drowns

A fishing boat was Saturday burnt at Number 66 Fish Port Complex, Corentyne.

Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle confirmed that the incident occurred around midday.

Other sources said the body of man named Geer was recovered nearby the scene. He was not burnt, but was drowned.

The man had reportedly attempted to jump from the boat when the fire started.

Sources said the fire began while someone was loading fuel at the same time someone was cooking on a stove.

Some of the fuel spilled and made contact with the exposed flame, the sources said.