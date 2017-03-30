Liquor restaurant owner shot by security guard

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Wilfred Tennyson, 20, a businessman of 37 Adventure, Essequibo Coast, which occurred about 1 O’clock Thursday morning by a Supernumerary Constable attached to a Security Service.

Investigation revealed that the male suspect, who was armed with a handgun belonging to the Security Firm he works with, left his place of duty and ventured into Tennyson’s licensed liquor restaurant where they engaged in a playing pools.

Police said the guard was also imbibing during at the time.

“Later an argument erupted after the victim won a game and the suspect allegedly whipped out his firearm and shot the victim to his right side abdomen,” police spokesman, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan said.

Tennyson was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he is being treated. His condition is regarded as stable.

Police said the suspect who is 32 years and hails from Adventure, Essequibo Coast has since been taken into custody and the firearm lodged.