Johnny Rockets’ open for business with ‘chef-inspired burgers’

After nine months of planning, a local franchise of Johnny Rockets’ opened today, March 30, on Hadfield Street, downtown Georgetown, hoping to add a unique flavour to the city’s already-competitive restaurant industry.

Located next door to the Medicare Pharmacy opposite Parliament Building, the upscale burger spot offers a range of burger combos built to the customer’s requests.

Co-owner of the local franchise, Preeta Mangar, told the press corps today that the eatery is currently operated with 60 staff members, and with the expected success of the Hadfield location, more franchises could pop up in the near future.

Mangar said the current investment is somewhere in the millions of dollars, as the local franchise works along with the United States-based Johnny Rockets’ Incorporated.

Although Guyana has seen the withdrawal and later re-entry of major international restaurant brands, Manager assures that the local Johnny Rockets’ is here to stay.

A team from the international company is expected in Guyana on an almost monthly basis to assess the standard in order to determine whether it matches the high standards of the international brand.

For a brief time, the local franchise on Hadfield Street is offering customers a grand-opening special of free refills with every purchase.