Former Secretary General to UNESCO, Carmen Jarvis dies

Guyana’s former UNESCO Secretary General, Carmen Jarvis died Wednesday evening in the United States (US).

The 91-year old educator launched her autobiography in October, 2016.

Following is a statement issued by her daughter.

It is with the deepest sadness and a full heart that Alison and I announce that our dear mother Carmen Enid Peterkin Jarvis, made her transition early last evening in Atlanta, GA. She passed peacefully in her sleep. My mother was a phenomenal woman – a tower of love and strength to her immediate and extended family and a shining example of godly womanhood. She shared herself and her God-given gifts freely with others and with her community and always exhorted others to aim for excellence in everything they undertook. As a result she leaves behind an inimitable legacy of achievement in many areas, including education, international development, Girl Guiding, civic and charitable involvement and two books. I am so happy that I was able to take her home to Guyana and to New York for the launching of her autobiography last October, because she derived so much pleasure from being able to meet and greet dear family members and long-time friends. It is hard to imagine what life will be like without having my Mum to speak to almost on a daily basis, because she was lucid until the end; but she was ready to go. Hers was a life well-lived and even while we mourn, we celebrate this fact and the substantial legacy she has left. May the angels carry her safely on their wings and may God receive his faithful servant with open arms. Rest in eternal peace, dearest Mum.