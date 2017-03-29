Police hunt three suspected robbers

Police said they were searching for three suspects who Tuesday evening robbed two persons of their jewellery in Newtown Kitty, Georgetown.

One person has been shot and hospitalised in a stable condition.

Investigators were told that about 7:30 PM Liverpool Junior, 19, a welder of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was standing in front of a business establishment in Garnett Street, Newtown Kitty when he was pounced upon by three suspects on bicycles and robbed of two gold chains he was wearing.

Police said the owner of the business establishment Ulborne Parker, 35, went to his assistance, during which process one of the suspects snatched his (Parker) gold chain and shot him once in the upper right thigh, with a handgun, after which they fled on two bicycles.

Parker was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was treated and admitted in a stable condition.

Investigators are reviewing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage from the crime scene, police said.