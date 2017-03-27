Documents show Nandlall lied about man questioned about Crum-Ewing’s murder—Attorney General

by Gary Eleazar

Documents residing in the Ministry of Legal Affairs purportedly show that former Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, might have been withholding facts when he distanced himself from Rajput Narine—his one-time bodyguard who was arrested, questioned about the 2015 execution of political activist, Courtney Crum-Ewing.

This was disclosed by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, who told the media over the weekend, that Rajput Narine—a person of interest by the Guyana Police Force at the time– had sought refuge in the Ministry for much longer than had previously been let on by Nandlall.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an outreach in Berbice on Sunday (March 26, 2017).

According to the government’s chief legal advisor in pointing to the murder investigation of Crum-Ewing, “there was a man, Rajput Narine who immediately after this murder, was taken in by Nandlall…everyone knows is for protection from the police who might be investigating the matter.”

Williams said now that he is at the Ministry of Legal Affairs, he is in possession of the documentation to prove that Persaud was Nandlall being dishonest when he spoke to Narine’s relationship to the Ministry.

According to the Minister of Legal Affairs, “he (Nandlall) said, Rajput Narine only worked with him for four days but I went in as Attorney General and the record show that Rajput Narine was paid there, was being paid for a much longer period than four days.”

Narine was detained by the Police following Crum-Ewing execution in Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) but was released.

Nandlall has denied involvement in the assassination Crum-Ewing, and said Rajput—his ex-bodyguard—was hired several days after the incident.

Law-Books

The Attorney General disclosed further that his predecessor Nandlall will be ‘locked up’ for the alleged theft of law books from the State—a claim Williams has repeated in recent months for which Nandlall has since threatened to sue.

According to the Attorney General, “Nandlall stole Government money to do fertilizer to um,…to do fertility tests for himself, he then stole our law-books and he will get lock up for the law-books.”

He charged further, “if anybody else claims that they give him permission to steal government property they will get lock up also.”

Nandlall over the weekend met with media operatives and claimed ownership of the books referred to by Williams.

According to Nandlall, then President Donald Ramotar had approved as part of his contract as Attorney General, the payment for his subscription for the Commonwealth Law Reports to be done by Government.

The substantive Attorney General contends however, “there is nobody that could get criminal immunity from criminal acts in this country.”