GTT partners with US Company for enhanced online top up

GTT has launched simpler access to its online top up portal for prepaid mobile customers. The new platform is supported by Prepay Nation, a United States Company and is secure, convenient and real-time.

“We are excited to offer GTT’s customers the ability to top up an account in real-time from within Guyana and from across the borders while roaming,” said Mr. Colin Benjamin, Prepay Nation’s, Director of Business Development. “This portal also enables the Guyanese diaspora around the world to recharge the cellphone of their friends and family back home anytime, anywhere using a credit or debit card.”

GTT continues to roll out value added services as it upholds its commitment to make its services more accessible to customers who can simply visit gtt.co.gy site and click on “Top Up” to experience seamless access to the service.

“As Guyana’s leading telecoms operator, we recognize the value of providing innovative, value-added services to our subscribers and we are delighted with the launch of the GTT branded online portal” said GTT’s, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Justin Nedd. “We look forward to working with Prepay Nation on additional products and services to enhance and expand the online offering.”

The future enhancements will include several innovative cross borders services.