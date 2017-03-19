Scaling down Rose Hall sugar estate will “shutdown” New Amsterdam, other areas- Region Six Chairman

Region Six Chairman, David Armogan on Sunday urged residents and workers of Rose Hall Estate to resist the closure of the estate because the economies of several areas will collapse.

“These people want to convert Berbice into ghost train and we can’t allow it,” he said. Government plans to close a number of estates, shrink others and sell out others altogether. Already, Wales Estate has been closed and government has enbarked on diversification programme there, while employing some of that estate’s workers ar Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

Speaking at an event to mark the shooting death of several Rose Hall sugar workers by colonial police on March 13, 1913, Armogan said workers must mobilize and be in solidarity to protect their inheritance given to them by their foreparents.

He said they “must come out in our numbers” to peacefully tell the government not to close the estate. He warned that closure would result in the shutdown of New Amsterdam, Number 19 Village and other neighbouring area, depression and crime.

Armogan said land preparation and fertilization of fields have been halted at Rose Hall.

Government said it could no longer afford to continue operations of the loss-making and highly indebted Guyana Sugar Corporation in the same manner.

Indian Action Committee (IAC) activist, Evan Radhay Persaud recounted that on that fateful day, 56 persons were shot and 15 died, several in hospital.

Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) is controlled by the opposition People’s Progressive Party whose supporters are mainly East Indo-Guyanese.

The governing APNU+AFC coalition is dominated by the mainly Afro-Guyanese supported People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).