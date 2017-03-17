Moruca businessman hacked to death; suspect arrested

A businessman and farmer was Friday morning chopped to death while walking to his farm at Koko Island, North West District, a senior police officer said.

Dead is 52-year old Ganga Persaud Changa of Moruca, North West District.

Divisional Police Commander, Ravindra Budram said the suspect was arrested and a cutlass recovered. Investigators are working on the theory that the assailant is of unsound mind.

The incident occurred at about 9 AM when Changa, who also owned a shop at Mourca, was heading to his farm. Upper and lower limbs were severed

Investigators are expected to interview neighbours and medical personnel to ascertain whether the two have had previous grievances and whether the suspect was ever treatment for mental illness.