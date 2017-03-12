Former PNCR leader overseas for treatment

Former Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Robert Corbin has travelled overseas for medical attention, PNCR General Secretary, Oscar Clarke said Sunday.

He could not say whether his former party leader has travelled to Cuba where the expertise is available at a lower cost.

Corbin, 73, also a former Opposition Leader, has over the years had a serious back ailment that had seen him journey to the United States (US) for medical treatment.

The veteran politician served as Guyana’s opposition leader from 2003 to 2012. He is also a former Deputy Prime Minister.