Former PNCR leader overseas for treatment

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in News, Politics March 12, 2017

Former PNCR Leader and Opposition Leader, Robert Corbin

Former Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Robert Corbin has travelled overseas for medical attention,  PNCR General Secretary, Oscar Clarke said Sunday.

He could not say whether his former party leader has travelled to Cuba where the expertise is available at a lower cost.

Corbin, 73, also a former Opposition Leader, has over the years  had a serious back ailment that had seen him journey to the United States (US) for medical treatment.

The veteran politician served as Guyana’s opposition leader from 2003 to 2012. He is also a former Deputy Prime Minister.

  • rs dasai

    We wish him a speedy recovery.

