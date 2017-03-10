Internet Radio

DPP, husband questioned about Pradoville houselot but aren’t suspects – Hughes

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News March 10, 2017 1 Comment

Director of Public Prosecutions,Shalimar Hack (second from left) arrives at Special Organised Crime Unit to be questioned about her acquisition of a house lot at Pradoville 2. She is accompanied by her husband, Moenul Hack, and their lawyer, Nigel Hughes.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Hack and her husband, Moenul Hack, on Friday subjected themselves to questioning by agents of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

They were questioned about the acqusition of a house lot at Pradoville 2- Ogle/ Sparendaam under the previous People’s Progressive Party.

Accompanying them were Attorney at Law, Nigel Hughes who said no allegation has been levelled against her and she was merely there to assist in a fact-finding mission. “The investigators made it very clear that the position of the Hacks is that they are assisting them in the fact-finding mission in relation to a lot they acquired at Pradoville,” he said.

Hughes declined to say whether or not the DPP was Friday asked by investigators  documents to provide any documents. He also refused to say what investigators asked his clients, saying he did not want to prejudice the investigations by SOCU.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has more than one month ago said she would recuse herself from the matter if any of the matters were to go to her Chambers for advice.

Still on the question of potential conflict of interest and whether the DPP should step down, Hughes reiterated that “I have made it pellucidly clear that they are not suspects, that they are not the target of any investigation.” He said he coukd not see why the DPP should step down “because there is no allegation, she is not the target of an investigation.”

  • Lancelot Brassington

    As I recall Nigel Hughes took part in a pre-election debate in 2011 where he repeatedly enquired whether beach front land could legally be bought at the price paid for the Pradoville II lots by PPP ministers. He was representing the AFC then. Now here he is representing the Hacks. His wife cannot be comfortable with this.It is not as if he needs every cent he can lay his hand on. The man is already filthy rich. Nevertheless it is a shrewd tactical move by the Hacks.

    Strange how some educated women follow diktats from their husbands to ‘walk behind me and not alongside me’. ISIS to the core.There are illiterate women who would reject that.

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2017 | Website developed by GxMedia