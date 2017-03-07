Sophia teen charged for murder of Police Commissioner’s brother

A 15-year-old Sophia youth was today charged before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for the murder of the brother of Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud.

As a juvenile offender, the male murder-accused was charged outside the view of the public. He is being held at the Sophia Juvenile Detention Center until his return date on March 15.

The youth sobbed copiously as he was escorted out of the Chief Magistrate’s court today. The top cop’s deceased brother, Hemant Persaud, was found dead at the back of the Stabroek Market after he was reported missing on February 18.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday last. He reportedly admitted to murdering Hemant Persaud after he fought him for his gold chain. Reports further indicated that the teen was arrested at his Sophia home and provided the confession in the presence of his parents.

It is also believed that the teenager was charged previously in the court, but the nature of that charge is unclear.

One report of the incident involving Persaud was that on February 19, the accused was in the company of his colleague at the Stabroek Market when he noticed Persuad. There are unconfirmed reports that Persaud was drunk at the time.

The accused, according to reports, said he saw the deceased buy from a market vendor, after which he trailed him.

He reportedly followed Persaud to the back of the market and attempted to wrestle him for his belongings. Persaud dealt him a blow, after which the 15-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed Persaud.

Persaud, also known as “Bim,” was 51-years-old from Affiance Village on the Essequibo Coast. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was found, where he was pronounced dead.

Persaud remained unidentified until police released information calling for public assistance to identify the man.