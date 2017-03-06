Woman allegedly involved in supplying marijuana to Kuru Kuru Training College students remanded

A woman, who was allegedly involved in the supply of marijuana to students of the Kuru Kuru Training College, was Monday arraigned and remanded to prison.

Suria Somaria of Kuru Kuru is charged with aiding a juvenile to supply 28 grammes of marijuana to two juveniles of that educational institution between February 4 and 9, 2017 on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Represented by her lawyer, Mark Waldron, she pleaded not guilty, and was refused bail and remanded to prison because the court believed she is a flight risk. Representing the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) is Attorney-at-Law, Konyo Sandiford.

The case has been adjourned to March 24 for the prosecution to disclose statements and 1 PM on April 3 for the trial to begin at the Providence Magistrates’ Court.

Investigators said they did not found any narcotics in her home or in her possession , but cash and other items found in a hole in her yard have been seized and held for evidence. “The suspect’s home was searched on February 10 th and what appeared to be a freshly dug hole was found in the sand in the back yard, a large quantity of cash totalling GYD$1.2 million was found divided in containers throughout the house, a number cigarette lighters, smoking wrapping paper and tobacco leaves were found and kept for evidence,” sources said.

CANU agents said the woman’s arrest stemmed from a probe into an allegation by authorities at the Kuru Kuru Training College where students said marijuana was being used by students. Since then, CANU sources said a 15-year old has admitted to being the distributor of marijuana and three students- between 16 and 20 years old- admitted to using marijuana.

Investigators said they found nominal quantities of marijuana in the possession of three of the four young men and one had 15 grammes, an amount that qualifies for a trafficking offence.

After statements were obtained, with the cooperation of their respective parents and guardians, along with an Official each from the Schools Welfare and the Probation Authorities the anti-narcotics agency’s agents released the suspects on February 10, 2017.

