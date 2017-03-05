Jagdeo urges welcoming hand for disgruntled AFC, APNU supporters ; Ramayya endorses PPP

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo on Sunday called on his party to welcome back those who had supported the Alliance For Change (AFC)- a call that was issued while former AFC executive member Dr. Veersammy Ramayya was present.

“A lot of people who left and went to the AFC, they are all disillusioned and they are coming back. Welcome them back into this family. Don’t by our attitudes chase them away. That’s not the Cheddi Jagan way. Don’t by your attitude say ‘oh is you all cause this to happen. You all want change. Look at the change you get’…Yes, people make mistakes. Many acknowledge that and so it’s time to strengthen our family by inclusion, by bringing people back to us,” said Jagdeo.

e stressed the need to create the strongest PPP ever by mobilising large numbers of old and young persons to vote the coalition out of office. He said many people who never voted for the PPP, including a lot of APNU supporters, are embracing the PPP.

Ramayya, who was effectively removed as Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) Regional Executive Officer for alleged poor management, said he would now be endorsing the PPP because that party has admitted that it has made mistakes.

“PPP is not a saintly party, is not a saint, and if the people at the top admit that they made mistakes, then I don’t see anything wrong with that. The PPP made a lot of mistakes but the question is what the AFC promised the people,” he said.

Asked specifically whether he thought the PPP acknowledged that they had made mistakes, Ramayya said, “the leadership accepted ‘yes’ they made mistakes and I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

He said it is possible that he would campaign for the PPP at the next general and regional elections constitutionality due in 2020. He said he has decided to return to the PPP to fight for working people. “I will go back with the PPP. I am not a member. I am an independent man but my heart is in the PPP,” he said.

As REO, Ramayya had previously charged that he had run into difficulties because he been attempting to put a lid on corruption.

After the 20th death anniversary ceremony at Babu John in honour of late President Cheddi Jagan, Ramayya was seen greeting and mingling freely with both former Jagdeo and former President Donald Ramotar.

Ramayya further said he parted ways with the AFC after that party had broken its promise never to coalesce with either the PPP or A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). He blamed Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan for breaching the confidence of AFC supporters.

Ramayya said he was born at a time when Jagan fought for Guyana. He accused Nagamootoo of being silent on attempts by government to evict the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre from Red House on High Street, Kingston, Georgetown.