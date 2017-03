Venezuelan gets three years prison after guilty plea for marijuana possession

A Venezuelan national was today sentenced to three years prison and fined $120,000 by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for possession of 100grammes of cannabis.

The man, 22-year-old Waldimir Guetrero, plead guilty to the charge that on February 28 at Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni, he had the narcotic in his possession.

Guetrero was not represented by a lawyer.