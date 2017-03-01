Court rules Canadian teen charged with cocaine possession unfit for trial

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan today granted $200,000 bail to a Canadian teen charged recently for possession of a large quantity of cocaine at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The teen, Anastasia LaRose, was today handed over to the custody of her grandmother, a psychiatric nurse, after LaRose had undergone a psychiatric evaluation while remanded.

The chief magistrate was satisfied there were special circumstances which proved LaRose was unfit for trial. The court, as part of the conditions for bail, will hold on to her passport.

LaRose, a mother of one, was busted January last at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri with over nine pounds of cocaine in her suitcase.

Glenn Hanoman, LaRose’s attorney, had told the court in January his client suffers from a mental illness, which affects her psychologically, allowing her to be easily influenced by others.

This was LaRose’s first trip to Guyana, according to Hanoman then.

Police prosecutor, Deniro Jones in January last strongly objected to bail being granted to LaRose since her lawyer failed to raise any special reason for his client to be granted pre-trial liberty.

Police reports said LaRose was arrested by police ranks of the Narcotics Branch stationed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, in late January.

She was an outgoing passenger on a flight to Toronto, Canada. Four parcels of cocaine were found in her suitcase, which were weighed at some 4.178 kilograms.

LaRose will return to court on March 29 for report on her condition.