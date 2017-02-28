Port Kaituma man remanded for illegal gun, ammo

A Port Kaituma man was today charged and remanded until May 9 by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for illegal firearm and ammo possession.

The charge against 25-year-old Carryl Price read that on February 23, at Port Kaituma, he had the weapon with matching ammo in his possession, without being the holder of a firearm license.

The court heard Prince is the manager of a well-known company. The name of that company was not provided in court.

His attorney, James Bond, requested reasonable bail since his client has no priors, and is reportedly known as an upstanding citizen in his community.

Bond told the court the firearm was not found on the person of Prince, but instead in the vicinity of himself and other persons. A position which police prosecutor Deniro Jones countered since the arresting officers noted the weapon was found on him.

Bond, in his plea to the court, said his client in hypertensive. He added that his client was kept after the 72 hour period required before release, once no charge is laid.

Prince will return to court on May 9.