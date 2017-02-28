East Canje nurse remanded for 6 kilos marijuana

An East Canje woman, who was arrested with her daughter recently for 6 kilogrammes and 216 grammes of cannabis for the trafficking, was today charged and remanded by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan until March 8.

Suzette Samantha LaFleur, represented by attorney Paul Fung-A-Fat, pleaded not guilty to the charge which read that she had the quantity of marijuana in her possession on February 28.

When police issued the statement on the arrest, it was noted that the woman’s 18-year-old daughter was also held in connection with the early morning drug find.

39-year-old LaFleur, of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice, is a nurse and the mother of 7 children.

Police prosecutor Deniro Jones told the court the analysis of the narcotics is still outstanding. Her matter will come up again on March 8 at the Reliance Magistrates Court.