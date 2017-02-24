Kitty man remanded for murder of homeless man near Martini nightclub

29-year-old Shawn Harris of Kitty was today charged and remanded by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for the murder of a homeless man a short distance away from the Blue Martini Bar.

The homeless man, 42-year-old Sunil Singh, attempted to break up an altercation at the nightclub between the bartender there, Charles Del Valenzuela, and three men who demanded entry to the club in early February, when the spot had already been closed in keeping with the 2am curfew.

Harris was one of the three men. Singh died at the Georgetown Public Hospital after sustaining multiple stab wounds to his body.

The 21-year-old bartender of Diamond Housing Scheme was also injured in the altercation.

Harris will return to court on March 20.

An altercation, on the night of the murder, ensued between the bartender and Harris, who stabbed the bartender to his left arm. Singh intervened and was struck to the head.

Reports are that an injured Singh then ran north into Owen Street, Kitty, a short distance away from the club and was pursued by the suspect, who caught up with him and stabbed him several times.