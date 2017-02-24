Carpenter remanded for marijuana possession

29-year-old Quincy Douglas was today remanded by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for possession of 450g of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The court heard that Douglas, a carpenter from West Coast Berbice, was arrested at Beterverwagting on the East Coast of Demerara on February 22.

Douglas pleaded not guilty to the charge and was unrepresented by an attorney.

His matter will be transferred to the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court on March 9. Police statements and an analyst’s report are still outstanding.