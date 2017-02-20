Woman allegedly caught with teargas canister; probably planned to smuggle device into jail

A woman, who police say was planning to smuggle a teargas canister into the Georgetown Prison, was Monday charged with being in possession of ammunition.

Sparendaam Magistrate Zamina Ali-Seepaul remanded Kellyann Martin of ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown. The unrepresented woman has to return to court on March 25, 2017.

Martin was held allegedly with 130 grammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking during a raid at her home on February 16, 2017.

Investigators said they found valuable information that she had been planning to arrange for the explosive device to be sent to one of the gang members who had been associated with the now late Rondell ‘Fineman’ Rawlins.

He was shot dead by security forces in 2008, marking the end of a six-year violent crime spree that had begun with the escape of five inmates from the Georgetown Prison.

In March, 2016 at least 17 inmates had been burnt to death in Guyana’s worst prison unrest.