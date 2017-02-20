Internet Radio

Three GDF officers charged for stealing milk, butter from Camp Ayanganna

Posted by: Derwayne Wills in Courts, Crime, News February 20, 2017 0

Three GDF officers were today granted $50,000 bail by city Magistrate Leron Daly when they were charged with stealing up to $211,000 in milk and butter from Camp Ayanganna.

The court heard that between February 13 and 14, 2017, the trio stole 11 bags of milk totaling 25kg at a value of $150,000, and 7 cases of Golden Cream butter valued at $57,000.

Richard Charles, Kevin Phipps, and Linton Logan, all pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

Phipps, 26 years, of East Ruimveldt was represented by Attorney Paul Fung-A-Fat.

Fung-A-Fat told the court his client Is married with two children, and has been with the Force for 2 years.

Both Phipps, and 26-year-old Richard Charles of Wortmanville, are fathers.

The court heard that Phipps did not know of the matter because the stolen items were found in the trunk of a vehicle he was a passenger in.

The driver of the vehicle, according to Phipps’s lawyer, was wanted by Police for a number of robbery charges, and when he was eventually pulled over, the milk and butter was discovered in the vehicle.

The trio will return to court on March 6.

