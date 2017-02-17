3 Hotel Tower/Club Privilege staff charged for deleting video of nightclub shoot-out

Three senior staff attached to Hotel Tower and Club Privilege on Main Street were today charged for attempting to obstruct the course of justice by deleting CCTV footage for a January 8 shootout inside the Club.

The Club’s manager, Andre Rochford, a Trinidad and Tobago national who was charged recently with an immigration offense, was today granted $700,000 bail for the obstruction of justice offense by city magistrate Judy Latchman.

The General Manager of Hotel Tower, Keisha Phillips, and Technical Manager, Ronald O’Brien, were also placed on $700,000 bail for the same offense.

The early morning shootout, which occurred January 8, was covered up by staff of the nightclub, and the Hotel.

Demerara Waves Online News had contacted A Division Commander, Assistant Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken, that very morning, but Hicken said no report was made.

A visit to the Hotel, on said morning, saw Hotel Tower staff denying the shooting incident happened.

It wasn’t until later that police received reports after one of the victims, who was grazed by a bullet, made an official report. Reports suggest the victim was taken to the hospital by staff of the Club after sustaining the injury at the Club.

The space was subsequently shut down and cleaned, according to media reports. Police, however, uncovered bullet holes all around the club after an investigation was launched.

The trio will return to court on March 7.