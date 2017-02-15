West Ruimveldt man gets 3 years for ‘break and enter’

A West Ruimveldt man, Carlos Braithwaite, was today sentenced to three years in prison, by city magistrate Faith McGusty, for breaking and entering.

Earlier this year, Braithwaite plead not guilty to the offense that he broke and entered the home of Hemachandra Kissoon on January 16 at Cummings Street, Georgetown and stole a Sharp TV, valued at $69,000, an iron and a DVD Player, valued at $14,000 in total.

When the charge was read against Braithwaite, the court heard that on January 15, Kissoon secured her home and she and her children retired to bed.

During the night, however, she awoke to a noise coming from her living room. When she got out of bed, and ventured outside, she noticed a man in her house.

The prosecutor told the Court, then, that Kissoon gathered her children and ran over to the home of a neighbour, who is a police officer. When the officer went to her house, the accused escaped. He was later captured by police.

Braithwaite had then told the court he was innocent, saying, he was walking through the Bourda area when the police apprehended him.