Fire destroys houses, several homeless

Fire destroyed two houses and scorched at least another building in Georgetown opposite the site of the old incinerator , sources said.

Clifford Moseley, Gloria Barry and their four grandchildren were rendered homeless by the blaze. They lived at 32 Princess Street, Georgetown (between Bishop and Creen Streets).

A woman sustained minor burns and was rushed by ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. She is also said to asthmatic.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Fire fighters were still mopping up and were being joined by police to conduct their probe.