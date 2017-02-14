Guyanese die in New Jersey accident

A Guyanese couple died in accident when the car hey were travelling in collided with a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Dead are Fred Egerton and Shirmoon Khan , both of Wakenaam Island, Essequibo River.
New Jersey News 12 reported that part of the New Jersey Turnpike was shut down Sunday evening after two people were killed in a crash in Teaneck.
News 12 has learned that a man and a woman in a Nissan Altima died when their car collided with a tractor-trailer.
The crash caused a major tie-up in the express lane of the Turnpike northbound between exits 68 and 69.
The cause of the crash has not been revealed by police.