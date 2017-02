East Coast man granted bail for illegally using $1.6M in raw gold

26-year-old Gerald Brown was today granted $300,000 bail for fraudulent conversio of some $1.6Million in raw gold.

The charge read against Brown is that on February 8, 2017 at Lethem, he fraudulently converted 141 pennyweights of raw gold, valued at $1.6M, which was supposed to be handed over to Roxanne Rambishun.

The charge was read by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Brown, from North Haslington, East Coast Demerara, will return to the Lethem Magistrates Court on March 7.