Three, including one-year old, die in fire

Posted by: Derwayne Wills in Crime, News February 12, 2017 0

The remains of the house where the couple and their child perished in an early Sunday morning fire. (photo from Shauna Parker’s Facebook)

Three persons, including a one-year old child, were early Sunday morning burnt to death at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

Investigators are working on the theory that the incident might be a murder-suicide..

The fire occurred at about 2:30 AM at Lot 1 Beterverwagting (BV) Railway Embankment.

Dead are Leonard Pollard, 34, Latoya Telford, 26, and one-year old Nakasi Pollard.

Nakasi Pollard (photo from Shauna Parker’s Facebook)

Latoya Telford (photo from Shauna Pollard’s Facebook)

Police have so far learnt that Telford, with her child, went to visit Pollard. She lived at Onderneeming, West Bank

Demerara.

Investigators hope that a post mortem examination may lead them to further clues of what might have transpired prior to the blaze that destroyed the concrete and wooden building.

