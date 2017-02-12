Three, including one-year old, die in fire

Three persons, including a one-year old child, were early Sunday morning burnt to death at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

Investigators are working on the theory that the incident might be a murder-suicide..

The fire occurred at about 2:30 AM at Lot 1 Beterverwagting (BV) Railway Embankment.

Dead are Leonard Pollard, 34, Latoya Telford, 26, and one-year old Nakasi Pollard.

Police have so far learnt that Telford, with her child, went to visit Pollard. She lived at Onderneeming, West Bank

Demerara.

Investigators hope that a post mortem examination may lead them to further clues of what might have transpired prior to the blaze that destroyed the concrete and wooden building.