Prisoner ,who escaped from jail after church service, recaptured

A prisoner Sunday morning escaped from the Georgetown Prison shortly after attending church service in the penal facility, and he was recaptured moments later by police and prison service personnel, Director of Prisoners, Gladwin Samuels

Samuels said he he has since launched a probe into the escape of 27-year old Ruco Mc Intyre who is awaiting trial for stealing a cellular phone on December 21, 2016. “There was an apparent breakdown in supervision after he church service ended. He slipped through to the other half of the prison yard and made his way up the tower, over the fence and then to John and Bent Streets,” Samuels told Demerara Waves Online News.

The acting Prisons Director said Mc Intyre was observed by a prison warden on duty in the prison yard, but the inmate had already fled the area. He said members of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) and police patrols gave chase and apprehended the escapee at Hadfield and Lime Streets.

The Prison Chief said preliminary information indicates a lapse in supervision that led to the inmate climbing a security tower and scaling the fence at John and Bent Streets. “I have commenced an investigation and the outcome of that investigation will deterime the course of action,” he said.

No one was immediately placed under close arrest, he said.

He said Mc Intyre is showing some signs of mental instability and he would be sent to psychiatrist, Dr. Bhairo Harry on Tuesday- the next monthly visit by that medical practitioner. The Director of Prisons said that inmate is “not aggressive.”

At the time of Mc Intryre’s escape the security tower was not manned due to a staff shortage. He said off-duty staff members have since been called in to increase the number of personnel at the prison.