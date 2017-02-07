Former civil society activist wanted for fraud probe

Former civil society activist, Phillip Mozart H. Thomas, is wanted by Guyanese police for alleged fraud.

Police said he is wanted for questioning in relation to fraud which he allegedly committed between February 4, 2016 and May 20, 2016.

Investigators want anyone with information that may lead to his arrest to contact police on telephone numbers 227-2128, 226-1389, 226-7065, 225-6411, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station. “All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” police said.

Aside from the criminal probe, folklorist and Communication Specialist Allan Fenty has sued Thomas for more than GYD$400,000 that he lent him.

Thomas, who at one time had harboured ambitions to become a leader of one of Guyana’s major political parties, reportedly departed Guyana several weeks ago.

Thomas rose to prominence in 2014 when he had spearheaded a civil society group named the Guyana National Council on Public Policy (GNCPP). At that time he had run into problems with the then People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) administration over the holding of a public dialogue at the Guyana International Conference Centre (GICC).