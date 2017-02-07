Businessman in Tucville bridge fatal shooting to stand trial for murder

City magistrate Dylon Bess has ruled a prima facie case has been established against Robert Benn, the businessman whose matter has been famously known as the Tucville bridge fatal shooting.

Magistrate Bess said Benn will stand trial in the High Court in April 2017.

24-year-old Colin Perreira, of Kitty, was shot and killed last year, and his 22-year-old girlfriend Gail-Ann Chachon, injured, when Perreira drove his vehicle on Benn’s bridge while he was in the yard.

Benn, a licensed firearm holder, reportedly discharged several rounds at the vehicle killing Perreira and injuring Chachon, who was in the passenger seat.

Benn was also charged with intent to murder Chachon.

Magistrate Bess told the Court today certain elements were proven by the prosecution which satisfied the need for Benn to lead his defense at a High Court trial.

Magistrate Bess said the accused’s intent was to cause serious injury against the deceased, and that seven odd rounds fired in the direction of the deceased would not constitute self-defense but an intent to maim, immobilise or cause serious harm to occupants of the car.

Benn’s lawyer, Ronald Burch-Smith, had told the court last year his client was living in fear since persons had threatened to attack, rob, and kill him.