Armed robbery duo get three and four years, respectively, for $96,000 heist

Two men were handed sentences of three and four years imprisonment, respectively, by city magistrate Dylon Bess for the 2016 armed robbery of Sherlyn Martindale.

Greaves received a three year sentence, while Carrington, who was not present in court, was given four years.

The two men were last year remanded for robbing Martindale of a quantity of items, including a cellphone, a handbag, an ATM card and $10,000, which amounted to $96,000 in total value.

It was alleged that on July 10th, at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, the two carried out the act.

Greaves and Carrington were reported to have used a handgun during the robbery.

Both men had pleaded not guilty to the charge but were refused bail. Carrington however managed to secure bail but was not present in court.