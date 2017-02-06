Professor Mars murder accused stabbed at Georgetown Magistrate Courts

A prisoner was today stabbed at the Georgetown Magistrate Courts, just a few minutes after police locked down the prisoner holding area and instituted a search on all inmates because of another knife-possession matter earlier this morning.

The victim is one of the accused in the murder of Professor Perry Mars. The victim is believed to have been stabbed by two other youths also accused of Professor Mars’s murder at his Prashad Nagar residence.

Police today instituted a search on all inmates when 19-year-old Regus Lamazon, in another knife incident, drew the weapon while in altercation with another inmate.

The victim, linked to the Perry Mars murder, was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance around midday. It is believed he sustained a stab wound to his left torso.

The Criminal Investigations Department is investigating the matter.