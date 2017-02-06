Internet Radio

Man gets 5 years prison, $237million court fine for 194lbs cocaine in fish

February 6, 2017

Kapil Haresh Thakurian, 32-years-old, from Enmore/Foulis, East Coast Demerara was today sentenced to five years in prison, and fined $237million for possession of some 194 lbs of cocaine found in fish at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Thakurian was sentenced today by City Magistrate Leron Daly.

Thakurian was charged last August and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

When Thakurian was charged, his lawyer, Peter Hugh, said his client had no knowledge that the drugs were in the seafood.

When the bust was made last year, police had said in a statement that ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch intercepted a cargo shipment of thirty-five boxes of seafood, eight of which contained a total of 88.2 kilos of cocaine, or 194 lbs.

