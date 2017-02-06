Georgetown public hospital gets new Board of Directors

Cabinet has given approval for the appointment of a new Board at the Georgetown Public Hospital, according to Public Health minister Volda Lawrence, during her first press conference today as the top public health official.

The board’s chairperson is Kesaundra Alves, the holder of a Law undergraduate degree and a Legal Education Certificate. She also holds a Masters of Law from a Canadian university, where she specialised in public health, ethics, and human rights.

Dr Holly Alexander, also newly appointed, worked several years in the public health sector, according to Lawrence, and holds diplomas in public management, leprology, education, and a masters in public health.

Dr Ivelaw Sinclair, who is currently attached to the Fort Wellington Hospital in Berbice, was also announced today as a new GPH board member.

Other members include Public Health ministry permanent secretary Collette Adams who represents the Public Health Ministry; Finance Ministry Budget Director Sonia Roopnauth for the Finance Ministry; Cleopatra Barkoye for the Nursing Council; and Kempton Alexander for the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU).

Asked whether the Board will be given free reign to appoint a Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence responded in the affirmative, saying this will be raised when she meets with the incoming Board.

The CEO remains an ex-officio member of the Board, as well as the Chief Medical Officer.

The life of the previous GPH board expired 2016 year end with former board chairman, Dr Carl Max Hanoman, raising a number of concerns against the former Public Health Minister Dr George Norton, alleging interference in the work of the Board.

Hanoman had also alleged the Minister attempted to cover-up a drug shortage issue in the Public Health Ministry.