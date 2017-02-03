City businessman’s security guard shot during attempted robbery

A city businessman narrowly escaped injury and was able to deposit cash while his security guard and bandits exchanged gunfire in an attempted robbery.

Sources said the incident occurred at about 5:15 PM Friday, February 3, 2017 near the Citizens Bank night deposit at Thirst Park, East Bank Demerara.

The security guard was shot and was rushed to a city hospital. His condition is listed as stable.

The businessman is said to be a nearby phone credit dealer.

Sources said one of the bandits may have been shot prior to their escape through the nearby Alexander Village.