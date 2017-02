Bartica Massacre: two sentenced to death by hanging, one acquitted but remains remanded

But Justice George granted bail at $100,000 each for the smaller charges. Simon will remain on remand for terrorism.

An immediate request for bail was stalled by the intention to appeal, expressed by the prosecution.

The jurors, who deliberated for more than three hours, poured into a packed Court 1 at the Victoria Courts (High Court) a few hours before midnight.

The charge against the trio read that on Sunday, February 17, 2008, they were among a number of other gunmen when they attacked the small Bartica mining town, killing 12 residents in a bloody rampage.

Among the deceased were Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir, Constable Shane Fredericks and Constable Ron Osborne; Edwin Gilkes, Abdool Yassin Jr, Deonarine Singh, Errol Thomas, Ronald Gomes, Baldeo Singh, Ashraf Khan, Irving Ferreira and Dexter Adrian.

After murdering the police officers, the gang is said to have stolen cash, arms, ammunition and a vehicle from the police station.

The men, reportedly using the stolen police vehicle, then drove through the streets of Bartica shooting at civilians. They proceeded to CBR Mining, where they stole arms and ammunition, and security boxes containing cash and gold. After their one-hour bloody rampage, the men departed Bartica by boat.

The matter was initially expected to be tried in the Essequibo Magisterial District, however, an order from Justice Roxanne George saw the matter transferred to Demerara.

The matter, because of the order, had been stalled up to October 2016, then opening as one of the more prominent cases of the January Demerara Assizes.