Policeman dies in Ekereku River

A policeman died after the boat he was travelling sank while he and two others were on patrol at Ekereku, Mazaruni River, police said.

He has been identified as Corporal 16825 Balgrave Bartholomew, 39 years of Itaballi, Mazaruni. At the time of his passing, he was stationed at Ekeruku Police Outpost.

Investigators were told that the incident occurred about 9:45 Monday morning (January 30, 2017).

The investigation so far, has revealed that Corporal Bartholomew, his colleague Constable Travis Bess and miner Devon Williams, of Annandale, ECD, were returning from a river patrol duty in a wooden craft, captained by Devon Williams. “As they were mid-way the river, the craft began to take in water from the bow and quickly sank. Bess and Williams managed to swim to shore but Cpl. Bartholomew was unsuccessful,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Police said they were told and an alarm was raised and a search team comprising of residents combed the area and his lifeless body was found about 10 AM Tuesday in the Ekereku River. The body of Corporal Bartholomew has been transported to Bartica Hospital Mortuary for a post mortem examination on Wednesday.