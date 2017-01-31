City businessman, employee to stand trial for triple murder in Robb Street fire

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan today ruled a prima facie has been established against 72-year-old businessman Ganga Krishna, and his employee 24-year-old Avishkar Kissoon.

The men, who plead innocence in court, will stand trial at the next practical date of the Demerara Assizes.

Krishna told the court he is prepared to call witnesses to his defense at his High Court trial.

The two were charged in the November 2014 Robb Street fatal fire which claimed the lives of 15-year-old Theresa Rozario, and her 12-year-old sister Feresa Rozario.

Both girls were burnt to death after the early morning fire gutted the Robb Street building which they occupied with their father, Randolph Thomas, who escaped the blaze.

Thomas, then 63, had escaped with second and third degree burns but later succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

A drug addict reportedly confessed to setting the fire claiming he was offered money to raze the disputed building.

It is believed Thomas was appealing for prescriptive rights after occupying the building for some years.

In previous hearings, the mother of the deceased Rozario sisters, Clarissa Rosario, who fainted in the court while giving testimony.