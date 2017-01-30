BREAKING: GDF soldiers allegedly rape 15-year old girl at army base

A 15-year old girl was allegedly raped by three soldiers of the Guyana Defence Force on Saturday at one of the country’s military bases, police confirmed.

The GDF late Monday night said it was aware of the allegation against three of its ranks and has convened a Board of Inquiry to “ascertain the facts and to determine whether the crime was committed.”

Meanwhile, the army said the ranks are assisting police with their investigations . “The GDF remains committed to the preservation of law and order and will deal condignly with all transgressors,” the army said.

Investigators said the incident occurred at Camp Stephenson Saturday night ( January 28, 2017). Police said they were yet to identify the perpetrators.

“She was taken to the base in one of the army vehicles and taken to the barrack room where she was sexually assaulted,” a senior police officer told Demerara Waves Online News.

Investigators were told after the soldiers were finished, the teenager was out off the army base. A medical examination, police said, has since confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

“There is evidence that something happened,” police said.