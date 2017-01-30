Finance Minister rebukes Smart City Solutions for VAT on Parking Meter Cards

Finance Minister Winston Jordan this evening in the National Assembly took up a concern raised by Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira that Valued Added Tax (VAT) was being charged on parking meter cards.

Minister Jordan said in the National Assembly this is incorrect and ought not happen, adding that a statement will go out about the incorrect practise of Smart City Solutions (SCS).

Teixeira told the House she hopes SCS will refund monies to those persons made to pay VAT over the past few days since the coming online of the city’s parking meters, which have been rejected by many citizens including the business sector, and even some in City Council.

This is a developing story and Demerara Waves Online News will bring more information in a subsequent report.